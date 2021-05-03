Otsego residents looking to store their boat, RV or other items will have a new option in their own backyard.
Well, it’s actually going to be located at 5887 Queens Ave. along Highway 101 and open to all.
Todd Jones plans to acquire the property, convert four of the existing buildings to self-storage facilities and build four additional buildings for the same purpose to create the Extra Space Storage business in Otsego. He asked the council to change the zoning map to make this possible. Council members and planning commissioners were both supportive the measure. The council asked for a bit more landscaping, and Jones gladly agreed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.