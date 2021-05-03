map

Image courtesy City of Otsego

Extra Space Storage is coming to Otsego. It will be located at 5887 Queens Avenue, along Highway 101 to the west, and offer storage space, including for boats and RVs.

Otsego residents looking to store their boat, RV or other items will have a new option in their own backyard.

Well, it’s actually going to be located at 5887 Queens Ave. along Highway 101 and open to all.

Todd Jones plans to acquire the property, convert four of the existing buildings to self-storage facilities and build four additional buildings for the same purpose to create the Extra Space Storage business in Otsego. He asked the council to change the zoning map to make this possible. Council members and planning commissioners were both supportive the measure. The council asked for a bit more landscaping, and Jones gladly agreed.

Recommended for you

Load comments