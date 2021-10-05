The Otsego City Council approved on Sept. 27 its preliminary tax levy of $8,585,005, which amounts to a $756,580, or 9.66%, increase over the previous year’s actual levy.
The preliminary tax levy is the maximum levy amount, and the final adopted levy can be lower but cannot exceed the preliminary levy.
Council members took three votes on Monday night related to the levy, the first of which was to reduce the 2022 original debt service levy of $593,839 by $46,652.
Otsego’s 2022 general fund budget revenues are projected at $4,977,000, which is a 6.55% increase.
The city’s net tax capacity is projected to grow by 9.66%, and the city’s tax rate is projected to stay the same at 34.653%.
“That’s really where the council wants to be,” City Administrator Adam Flaherty said of the tax rate, which has been rather constant.
The council also set a truth in taxation hearing for 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, in the City Council Chambers at 8899 Nashua Ave. NE.
