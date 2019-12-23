Fees will be largely the same as 2019
by Beth Balmanno
Contributing Writer
During the final meeting of the year, Otsego City Council finalized the city’s fee schedule for 2020 and adopted the city’s 2020 annual operating budgets.
City fees remain largely the same for next year, with the exception of site plan reviews and concept plans. The increase in fees reflect the time required to accurately review these documents.
Other increases include water and sewage hookup charges and ultra-sonic water meter assembly.
City Administrator and Finance Director Adam Flaherty presented the city’s annual budget for council approval. The balanced budget includes expenditures totaling $6,312,672, an increase of 8.61% from the 2019 budget. Capital Improvement Plans for 2020 that were approved at the meeting include the construction of a new biosolids building, the reconditioning of tower #2, and an additional municipal well.
Property taxes account for 71% of the city’s total revenue, and council approved a 2020 tax levy of $7,194,249. Flaherty was quick to point out that Otsego residents’ city tax rate of 35.41 actually ranks as one of the lowest in the area, and is a decrease of 1.8% from 2019. Only Maple Grove residents have a lower tax rate than Otsego, with the neighboring cities of Elk River and Rogers coming in at 46.17 and 36.24, respectively.
Flaherty also mentioned that property valuation hearings are separate from setting the property tax levy. These hearings will be held in the spring.
In other news, council adopted an amendment to the city’s snow removal policy. Owners or occupants of property must maintain public sidewalks and will now have 36 hours to remove snow and ice abutting their properties. This replaces the 12-hour removal policy formerly in the city code. After giving owners two-day written notice of noncompliance, the city may remove snow or ice and assess this cost against the property owner in accordance with Minnesota statutes section 429.101
The next council meeting will be held Monday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. at Prairie Center.
