Homebuilding activity continued at a strong pace in the Twin Cities as single-family permits saw another month of double-digit gains in April. Builders pulled 474 single-family permits for the month, a 16% increase over April 2019 and the best April since 2006, according to a Housing First Minnesota blog post by Katie Elfstrom.
For the month, Lakeville took the top spot with 79 permits issued. Rosemount came in next with 28 permits, followed by Otsego with 26 permits, and Plymouth, Woodbury, and Corcoran all with 22 permits issued.
“We continue to see the impact of the strong demand and buyer activity builders saw to start the year,” said Gary Kraemer, president of Housing First Minnesota. “Many builders have a long pipeline of homes to build that were sold in February and early March, before we will likely see a slowdown in permit numbers from the impacts of COVID-19.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.