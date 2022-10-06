City property taxes on a median appraised property are projected to be unchanged
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
The Otsego City Council has adopted a preliminary 2023 property tax levy of $9,330,023.
That’s up 8.68% over a year ago. But the bottom line is that city taxes on a property with a median appraised value of $328,710 are projected to be unchanged from a year ago.
Specifically, for a median appraised property valued at $290,081 in 2022 and rising to a median appraised property value of $328,710 in 2023, property taxes of $964 in 2022 are also estimated to be $964 in 2023. (That’s property taxes for the city of Otsego only. It does not include taxes for Wright County and the school district.)
The city’s tax base is growing, with new construction and rising market values. The city tax rate is projected to drop by 13% between 2022 and 2023.
The Otsego City Council and staff met in seven work sessions to discuss the budget prior to adopting the preliminary levy on Monday, Sept. 26.
A public hearing to discuss the budget and property tax levy is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, in the Otsego Council Chambers, 8899 Nashua Ave. NE, Otsego.
The final levy will be adopted in December. It can be less, but not more than the preliminary levy amount, according to City Administrator and Finance Director Adam Flaherty.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.