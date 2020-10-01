Amanda Othoudt, Elk River’s economic development director, has announced she has accepted a position working as the executive director for Benton Economic Partnership located in Benton County.
Othoudt became Elk River’s economic development director on March 23, 2015. She filled a position vacated by Brian Beeman. Prior to the Elk River position, she worked as the community development coordinator for the city of Becker.
Othoudt was recognized for her efforts at the end of the Elk River Economic Development Authority and the regular Elk River City Council meeting on Sept. 21.
