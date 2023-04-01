Elk River senior Cade Osterman (center) switched his commitment from Iowa State University to the University of Minnesota on Saturday, March 26, as a preferred walk-on. Osterman stands next to his father, Aaron Osterman, a former Gophers wide receiver, and Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck.
Elks star will join Gopher football team as preferred walk-on
by Erik Nelson
Sports Reporter
Although he committed initially to Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, Elks senior Cade Osterman changed his mind. On Sunday, March 26, Osterman switched his commitment to the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, where he will join the varsity football team as a preferred walk-on player. He posted the announcement to his Twitter page along with photos of him, his father, Aaron Osterman, and Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck. Fleck offered him a preferred walk-on roster spot on Saturday, March 25, and Cade accepted.
Aaron played for the Gophers in the early 1990s, and Cade will now follow in his footsteps beginning with the 2023 season. Aaron was twice named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week and is 10th all time in catches with 111. He is now a biology teacher at ERHS and was one of Cade’s assistant football coaches this past season.
Cade had a fantastic 2022 season, as he led the Elks to their first Class 5A state championship since 2016 and second in program history. He finished the season with 2,438 offensive yards and 28 touchdowns. He was named Minnesota Mr. Football for 2022, becoming the first Elk River player to win the award.
Cade said Minnesota was always his dream school even though his first commitment was to Iowa State.
“To have Coach Fleck talk to me in his office, showing he cared about me and explaining everything about this last fall, made me realize that this is where I should be,” Cade said in a story by Ryan Burns of GopherIllustrated.com. “I love the Row the Boat culture and where the program is headed.”
Cade also met with Gophers wide receiver coach Matt Simon. The Gophers hope Cade can play at wide receiver for the 2023 season. Cade said he loves the idea of playing wide receiver for the Maroon and Gold.
“Coach Simon and Coach Fleck’s knowledge about the position can help me blossom into the player I believe I can become,” Cade said in Burns’ story. “It feels incredible to now be a Gopher. I feel like this is where I belong.”
The Gophers open the 2023 season on Thursday, Aug. 31, against Nebraska at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. It could potentially be Cade’s first collegia
