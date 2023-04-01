osterman

Submitted photo

Elk River senior Cade Osterman (center) switched his commitment from Iowa State University to the University of Minnesota on Saturday, March 26, as a preferred walk-on. Osterman stands next to his father, Aaron Osterman, a former Gophers wide receiver, and Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck.

Elks star will join Gopher football team as preferred walk-on

by Erik Nelson

