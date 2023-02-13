Elk River senior Cade Osterman (center holding sign) celebrates with his teammates after he scored his 1,000th career point on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Elks’ 71-68 win over Spring Lake Park at Elk River High School. Senior Jack Lachmiller (third to the left in the back row), Osterman’s football teammate, passed the ball to him, then he hit a 3-pointer to reach the 1,000-point milestone.
The Elks honored Osterman with a cake featuring his photo congratulating him on scoring 1,000 points for the boys basketball team.
The Elks sign autographs for kids on youth night following Elk River’s 71-68 win over Spring Lake Park on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Elks senior guard Cade Osterman has added to his Elk River High School athletics legend.
In addition to leading the Elks football team to its first state title since 2016, Osterman scored his 1,000th career point in Elk River’s 71-68 win over Spring Lake Park on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Elk River High School.
Osterman said it was important to achieve this milestone in front of his home crowd.
“They’ve always been with me my whole career,” Osterman said. “To do it in front of them is special.”
The play developed as Osterman swung wide into the offensive slot as senior guard Carson Haack slotted down the offensive slot. Senior guard Jack Lachmiller lobbed a pass to Osterman, who flicked his wrists and the ball into the net for a 3-pointer.
After he graduates from ERHS on Friday, June 9, Osterman will be attending Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, to study kinesiology and health and play for the Cyclones football team as a slot wide receiver.
