Dr. Brennen Smith

Dr. Brennen Smith 

Dr. Brennen Smith has joined the M Health Fairview Orthopedic teams at the Elk River and Princeton clinics. He brings more than 15 years of experience in orthopedic surgery.

Smith is trained in general orthopedics covering a broad range of services from the latest arthroscopic surgery techniques to full joint replacements. He has a long history of working collaboratively with patients to find the best and most appropriate course of treatment for their needs.

“Doing the right procedure for the best outcome for my patients is most important to me,” he said.

Smith has a unique background that started with a career as a doctor of veterinary medicine. He practiced veterinary care in Minnesota prior to completing his medical degree.

Smith received his doctor of osteopathic medicine from Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Des Moines, Iowa. He completed his internship and residency in orthopedic surgery at Doctors Hospital in Columbus and a fellowship in spine surgery at New Albany Surgical Hospital, New Albany, Ohio. Smith is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Orthopedic Surgery.

Growing up in Mitchellville, Iowa, a small town outside of Des Moines, inspired him to serve in rural communities throughout his career.

Load comments