by Jim Boyle
Editor
Orono Park’s grand opening, ribbon cutting and plaque unveiling took place on a sultry August evening as the sound of children laughing wafted in the background.
The ceremonial ribbon cutting took place moments before Night to Unite activities would commence in Elk River’s crown jewel of parks, and long after the community had begun to get familiar with the improvements on the shores of Lake Orono.
Dawn Larson, of Elk River Parks and recreation, emceed the Aug. 2 program, handing off the microphone to past and present members of the Elk River City Council and the Elk River Parks and Recreation Commission as well as a representative of the skate park advocates and the flag runners. Parks and Recreation Director Michael Hecker and the city’s former parks and recreation manager Steve Benoit were in attendance as well as dozens of others.
Elk River Mayor John Dietz, who grew up in Elk River and has the longest history with the park.
“I have spent many hours at Orono Park in my lifetime,” Dietz told the Star News. “I had swimming lessons at the beach as a youngster and played a lot of softball at Ray Kuss Field as a young adult. I remember the 4th of July celebrations on the lake with the water ski show, picnics and fireworks.”
Dietz, who spoke last at the ceremony, personally thanked all the voters for approving the referendum that made it possible.
“I have been on the council a long time, and this is the boldest project that the City Council has ever taken on, a massive project to build a community center and make multiple improvements to several of our major parks,” Dietz said. “I think it will go down as one of the best things the city has ever done.”
Dietz said the improvements at Orono Park will last 30-40 years, and he noted they were among the last of the Active Elk River half-cent sales tax campaign to get completed after voters approval in 2018. He acknowledged there has been a lot of frustration because “a lot of us” have thought it should have been done a lot sooner.
“We just have one little piece left to finish on the pickleball court before we can say it’s 100 percent done,” Dietz said.
The mayor said Elk River citizens should all be very proud with the vast improvements that have made in their park system. “There is something there for everyone to enjoy,” Dietz said.
Orono Park itself has been turned into a signature park. The splash pad has been getting a workout daily. The skate park has been getting regular use by local youth and already played host to a regional skateboarding contest sponsored by 3rd Lair in Golden Valley as part of its summer series. It attracted 75 skaters.
Kris Turner, an Elk River resident, has been advocating for a skate park since the one at Lions Park was torn down due to safety concerns about aged materials. He was the first to be handed the microphone. He has been the administrator of a Facebook page that has been the glue to keep the local skateboard community united in its efforts.
“The park as a whole is huge and has so many great features. ... (This) is something that I would have loved to have as a kid,” he said after remarking about a jungle gym that spins around. “I worked with (the skate park community). It took a while, but it’s neat that it was designed by the kids. The kids really worked on the design from the beginning and then it got passed onto U of M students through a final project through (Elk River resident) Curt Hinkle, where they took it on and put it into a (computer-aided design program), and from there it went into final stages with Spohn Ranch (a skatepark design and build firm). Today, it’s built in concrete. It’s going to be here forever.”
Mike Hoffman, of the locally led Flag Runners of Minnesota, said their group was presented with a challenge from the city to put up a flagpole.
“We ran with it,” he said. “Our police officers, firefighters and members of our military deserve to have a flag where (the public) can go to look at it and be reminded of the sacrifice.”
Dave Williams of the Parks and Recreation Commission, who was joined by Commissioner Mike Niziolek, thanked the council and the rest of the parks and recreation commission.
“And I really want to thank the voters of Elk River for approving the referendum so we could do this great project,” he said.
Ward 4 Council Member Jennifer Wagner, who serves as the liaison from the council to the parks commission, seconded that.
“So one of my favorite things is seeing a vision and hard work come to life,” she said. “This park is certainly one of those things. We started the Active Elk River project several years ago. It was the voters who helped us bring this to life.”
She thanked the park commission for the amount of work that went into creating this park as it is.
“I get the privilege of sitting in on the commission as a council liaison and have sat through hours and hours (of discussion) and meetings upon meetings to create the vision you see here today. Every detail was vetted by this commission.”
She noted they are appointed and volunteer their time.
Ward 1 Council Member Garrett Christianson said a lot of work went into the project, including work by past and present council and commission members.
“It’s a premier park and it will be here for many years to come,” he said, noting he has visited the past two weekends. “It’s great to see everybody here. This park has been full, young and old, (using) a lot of new amenities. I’m really looking forward to seeing what this park will bring to the community for many years to come.”
Ward 2 Council Member Matt Westgaard noted all the Active Elk River projects wouldn’t have happened if the community didn’t get involved and get behind it.
“A vast array of people came together to make a beautiful project,” he said. “It’s exciting to be here. The thanks goes to you and community members for not just voting but getting involved. There’s nothing more pleasing and gratifying as a council member than to see the community come together from all walks of life to make a project happen.”
Former Council Member Nate Ovall, who was on the council that debated the project, said he has an appreciation for the teamwork that went into the referendum project.
“When the referendum failed back in 2016, Mayor Dietz was pretty determined in not letting it die off there,” Ovall said. “He came to the table with the sales tax item, an alternative funding source to fund this strategy. That took hold only through his vision and us asking why.”
From there, the council in partnership with City Administrator Cal Portner and the rest of the staff worked together to get it done.
“It was the ultimate form of teamwork I saw,” he said. “Staff and council worked hard to get it done, and really came up with a better solution in the end.”
He said Orono Park’s adjacency to the YMCA and the ballparks coupled with the regional nature of the attraction mean a lot.
“We have a lot of people visiting from outside our community,” he said. “Having this facility available for them to use, it will show Elk River in the best light.”
Dietz wrapped up the comments portion of the ceremony.
“This has been a joint effort from a lot of different people,” he said. “To me this is our jewel park. There’s so many things you can do here in this park. That’s why I am advocating we move Elk RiverFest (which was held this past weekend at Lion John Weicht Park and in downtown Elk River) here next year. There’s already so many things to do, and I’ll let Karen (Wingard) add about another 15 or 20 things we can do on that particular day.”
