Orono Park dog area upgraded
With spring fever in full swing, everyone is anxious to get outdoors and enjoy the weather.
Elk River Public Works staff members have been busy enhancing the dog play area at Orono Park, adding several new additions including a designated small dog area, gated holding area for entry, and dog silhouettes made in-house by hand at the city’s sign shop.
In the future, dog park users will also be able to enjoy added tables, a new fountain and a few other upgrades.
The separation of large and small dog areas is important, so please note new signage at the park reserving the small dog area for dogs under 30 pounds, less active senior dogs, or those who are more comfortable with smaller friends.
The large dog area is great for dogs over 30 pounds, active small dogs, or pups who think they are big.
These enhancements came just in time to kick off the first Dog Days of Summer event, starting this Tuesday, May 11. Bring your four-legged friend for some special treats, fun and socialization on the second Tuesday of each month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. At each event, visitors will have a chance to enter to win a free gift basket of goodies from the event sponsors, Chuck & Don’s and Spike’s Feed, Seed & Pet Supply. With construction at Orono Park underway, please park near Elk River City Hall (13065 Orono Parkway).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.