(Editor’s note: With Veterans Day approaching on Nov. 11, we are featuring a story about the Quilts of Valor program and its impact on some local veterans.)
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Since it began in 2003, the Quilts of Valor Foundation has awarded 286,178 handmade quilts to American veterans and service members throughout the United States and overseas — including four local men who were recent recipients.
Rick Birdsall and Keith Johnson were awarded their quilts on Aug. 2. Jim Swanson and Jim Davis received theirs in a ceremony on Feb. 2, 2020.
Honored to have served, and thankful for his loving family
Rick Birdsall enlisted in the Army in 1965 and was in the military until 1969. He was in the infantry and served in Vietnam from November 1967 to November 1968.
“I’m very honored to have served,” he said. “Looking back on it, we lost 58,000 people in that Vietnam struggle. All those people, it’s just a shame that we had to lose them.”
He’s thankful for the opportunity to live a full life.
“We’ve had a tremendously wonderful, loving family. If I would have been killed in Vietnam, we wouldn’t have had any of that,” he said.
He and his wife, Vickie, have been married for 50 years and have four sons, one daughter and 12 grandchildren.
They have lived in Elk River since 1973. He has been selling RVs for a living since 1969.
Birdsall said he was very honored to get a quilt from Quilts of Valor.
Vickie said the quilt is beautiful and means a lot.
“Rick was in Vietnam and when they came back they weren’t very appreciated. I think it really helps that they are feeling more appreciated now,” she said.
‘It’s nice to know that people care’
Jim Swanson is another local Vietnam veteran who recently received a quilt from Quilts of Valor.
A 1966 graduate of Elk River High School, he enlisted in the Army in November 1967. He went to radar school for almost a year and then was sent to Vietnam for a year, where he did radar repair. He got out of the service in June of 1970.
Swanson and his wife, Patti, live in Elk River and have three daughters and xx grandchildren. He is retired after working as an electrician at Hoffman Engineering in Anoka.
Swanson is one of a number of family members who have served in the military. His dad, Charles, was in the Army Air Corps during World War II. His brother, Chuck, served in the Marines. His cousin, William Swanson, died when his plane was shot down in 1963. Swanson’s great-uncle, Arthur Embretson, perished when his ship sank during World War I and is one of the people featured on Big Lake’s new Freedom Rock.
Swanson was awarded his quilt from Quilts of Valor during a ceremony in his home. His classmate and fellow veteran, Jim Davis, who died recently, received a Quilt of Valor at the same time.
Asked what it meant to him to get a Quilt of Valor, Swanson said, “It’s nice to know that people care.”
Added his wife, Patti, “I think it means a lot to him to know that people appreciate what he went through. It’s not only the war. You’re taken away from your family and your friends and your home.”
Army veteran served in Germany as Berlin Wall was going up
Keith Johnson is another local Army veteran who recently received a Quilts of Valor quilt.
A native of Elk River, Johnson enlisted in the Army in 1960. He served 2.5 years in Germany as the Berlin Wall was being built.
“We guarded the border between West Germany and the country that was Czechoslovakia at that time,” he said.
Also noteworthy of his time in the military is the fact that singer Elvis Presley, who served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960, had left Europe around the time Johnson arrived.
“You’d see signs, ‘Elvis was here,’” Johnson recalled. “I never got to see him, but I was in the area (where he had been).”
Johnson said being in the service gave him the opportunity to see a lot of Europe, including travels to Norway, Sweden and Paris while on leave.
He got out of the military in 1963. He was self-employed and had a business in Elk River. Now retired, he works part-time at The Home Depot. He and his wife, Margaret, live in Elk River and together have five children, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Johnson got his Quilt of Valor during a ceremony in August.
“A few tears came,” he said. “It was really an honor.”
Quilter: ‘We just like to do our small part’
Ann Pollard, of Andover, is one of the people behind the local Quilts of Valor quilt-making effort.
She started Grateful Hearts Quilters in 2014. Today it has 36 members and meets monthly at the Four Seasons Quilt Shop in Maple Grove, which provides space for the group free of charge.
Pollard said they have presented 84 red, white and blue Quilts of Valor so far this year and about 500 since the group began seven years ago. She has had a hand in personally making more than 50 Quilts of Valor.
“It’s a good organization,” she said. “Our service people really haven’t been acknowledged as much as they should. And, so, we just like to do our small part.”
The quilt making is an all-volunteer effort. Typically, one person makes the quilt top, another quilts it using a long-arm quilting machine and then someone sews the binding on it to finish the quilt’s edges.
“We put a lot of time and effort into our quilts,” she said. “We certainly could make more, much faster, but our group is pretty selective in the patterns we choose. We really want to feel good about giving that quilt to someone.”
Usually two of the group’s members participate in the ceremonies where the quilts are presented to veterans and service members.
Pollard has been to many of those ceremonies herself, held in homes, at American Legions and Veterans of Foreign Wars, outdoors at veterans parks and at other venues. They are often emotional events, she said. They usually include a little talk about the Quilts of Valor program and the person’s service before the quilt is presented. She said they place the quilt on the recipient’s left shoulder and then over their heart.
“You feel really good and they really appreciate it,” she said. “We get a lot of thank you letters.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.