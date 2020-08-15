We thank Gov. Walz for his remarkable leadership during the COVID-19 crisis. His truthfulness and clarity, his timely updates, his collaborative leadership with the departments of health, education and revenue, his own example of self-quarantining when needed-all of these things are so appreciated and even inspirational. As a result Gov. Walz has helped our state of MN to remain fairly stable as to deaths and new cases. The careful reopening of businesses was proven necessary by the terrible spikes of the virus in states which reopened too early. This is a human issue and should not be politicized! As the virus continues to threaten us, our confidence and trust in Gov. Walz will help to get us through! — Gary and Lorie Leland, Elk River

