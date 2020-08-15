We thank Gov. Walz for his remarkable leadership during the COVID-19 crisis. His truthfulness and clarity, his timely updates, his collaborative leadership with the departments of health, education and revenue, his own example of self-quarantining when needed-all of these things are so appreciated and even inspirational. As a result Gov. Walz has helped our state of MN to remain fairly stable as to deaths and new cases. The careful reopening of businesses was proven necessary by the terrible spikes of the virus in states which reopened too early. This is a human issue and should not be politicized! As the virus continues to threaten us, our confidence and trust in Gov. Walz will help to get us through! — Gary and Lorie Leland, Elk River
Thank you, Gov. Walz, for your leadership during the COVID-19 crisis
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Update: Elk River Police and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigating
- Primary election voter guide for Hennepin County Board candidates in District 6
- Road rage shooter arrested in Big Lake
- Two arrested in death of 8-year-old Elk River girl
- Life on Cloud Nine: Coon Rapids grad releases hit memoir on years of thrills, danger
- PHOTOS: A front row seat at Brooklyn Park's drive-in movie
- Nesbitt charged on illegal sexual conduct with minors
- PRIMARY ELECTION: Hennepin County board candidates advance to General Election
- UPDATED: 2020 primary election results
- Maple Grove considers variance for porch, deck to home on Eagle Lake
Images
Videos
Commented
- Far-lefts and liberal media causing divide (3)
- Conservatives missing great chance to win over minorities (2)
- This is Minnesota (2)
- Letter: Vets understand honoring their country (1)
- The Church Ladies go virtual amidst pandemic (1)
- Local parishes are new clergy abuse victims (1)
- The ‘Chinese century’ looks more like the ‘Chinese decade’ (1)
- Letter: Time for change to rentals in Columbia Heights (1)
- Gazelka doing a good job (1)
- Music on the Mississippi event planned for Aug. 20 (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.