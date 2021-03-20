I cannot express my thankfulness enough for the help my family received from Elk River’s Beyond the Yellow Ribbon organization that has been bestowed on my family. My husband is away on military duties and our oven suddenly wasn’t working properly. I contacted the key volunteer and someone within his chain of command up at his base in Duluth to see if they had any possible contacts for me to get it fixed.
There was many people behind the scenes looking to connect me with someone. Within 24 hours, I was contacted by someone from Beyond The Yellow Ribbon. She was so kind and so willing to help me. Within 24 hours of that, I had an appointment set up with a repair person to come take a look at my oven.
The BTYR organization was willing to pay for my entire bill to fix my oven as it was within their maximum threshold of financial assistance they could provide per person. I was blown away by everyone’s generosity and willingness to go above and beyond to fix my oven. Again, I cannot thank everyone enough, even if you helped in the smallest of ways. BTYR is an incredible organization here to help military families and veterans, even our family’s oven! I am so thankful to be a part of the Elk River community. — Erin Braaten, Elk River
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.