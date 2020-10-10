I have worked with Otsego Mayor Jessica Stockamp for several years.

I have found her to be an extremely hard-working mayor, one that gives her heart and soul to her city.

She is dedicated, passionate and knowledgeable about everything that goes on in Otsego.

The city is experiencing tremendous growth.

I can’t think of a better person than Jessica to lead the community through that growth.

Otsego citizens, you have a winner for a mayor.

I urge you to give Jessica Stockamp another term as mayor and to vote for her on Nov. 3. — Elk River Mayor John Dietz

