I strongly support Lisa Fobbe in her effort to be re-elected as a Sherburne County Commissioner.

I have worked with Lisa on the Great River Regional Library Board and found her to be a person that gets the best out of others. She is always willing to take on more responsibility and listens to all sides before making a decision.

Lisa is very fiscally responsible and makes sure that the citizens of Sherburne County are getting the most for their tax dollars.

She has been a very strong member of the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners for four years and deserves to be re-elected.

I ask you to cast your vote for Lisa Fobbe on November 3. — Jayne Dietz, Elk River

Load comments