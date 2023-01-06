As reported in the Star News, Waste Management and the Minnesota Municipal Power Agency (MMPA) reached an agreement to develop a renewable natural gas plant at the Elk River Landfill site.
The Elk River Energy City Commission welcomes this news as it aligns with our mission to support energy and sustainability initiatives that can improve our community, as we expect this project to enhance everyday life, the economy, and the environment.
The environmental improvements come from utilizing landfill gas, a byproduct of decomposing waste, which reduces greenhouse gases. Economically, the new facility will provide valuable energy to the community. This is a win/win for Elk River, improving the environment and supporting sustainable, renewable energy for years to come.
Our thanks go to Waste Management, MMPA, and Elk River Municipal Utilities staff member and commission member, Tom Sagstetter. There is much work to be done, but every positive step forward to improve energy and sustainability initiatives for our community can and will have a long-lasting positive impact. We add this initiative as one more example of Elk River embodying its Energy City title and of our belief in the collaboration between government, business, and the community to find solutions to make the world a better place.
To learn more about this initiative, please visit https://bit.ly/3jNau8p/. — Casey Mahon, Chairman of the Elk River Energy City Commission
(Editor’s note: Mahon wrote this on behalf of the Energy City Commission.)
