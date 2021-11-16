The deadline to donate gift-filled shoeboxes to Operation Christmas Child is fast approaching.
National Collection Week is Nov. 15-22, and there are several locations in the greater Elk River area where people can drop off shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items as part of the program.
The shoeboxes will be delivered to children in need around the world. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 188 million shoebox gifts to children in more than 170 countries and territories.
Here are the area drop-off locations:
• Nowthen Alliance Church, 19653 Nowthen Blvd., Nowthen.
• River of Life Church, 21695 Elk Lake Road, Elk River.
• Northridge Fellowship, 12522 Main St., Rogers.
• Bridgeview Church, 20500 County Road 11, Big Lake.
• Electro Industries, 2150 W. River St., Monticello.
• New Life Church, 2061 100th Ave., Princeton.
For drop-off times and more information about Operation Christmas Child, go to https://tinyurl.com/5fn5phcw.
