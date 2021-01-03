Open skating and skating with sticks and pucks will get going at the Furniture and Things Community Event Center in Elk River on Jan. 4, but there will be strict guidelines due to Executive Order 20-103.
The cost will be $4 per individual and $2 for skate rental. Advanced registration will be required and there will be no walk-in attendance allowed. Only individual registrations will be accepted (no family registrations due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions).
There will be a maximum of 30 participants for each session, registration in advance is required, and masks must be worn at all times in the building (even on the ice).
If a person would like to use a punch card, they must call 763-635-4500 to register.
Pre-register at https://bit.ly/3mVKFPi.
