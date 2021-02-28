Making downtown more user-friendly, giving greater access to residents and more activity were among the themes
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Residents and the Downtown Elk River Business Association members are passionate about the future of Elk River’s core downtown, and they expressed it at the Feb. 22 hearing at the Furniture and Things Community Event Center.
Deborah Leedahl, the owner of Kemper Drug, spoke on behalf of DERBA, an association of about 100 members including 15-20 who are active. She also spoke with the Star News the day after. She said the group’s members met a few weeks ago to cast their vision for building a better downtown. They concluded they wish for a downtown more conducive to foot traffic from the north side of Highway 10, and one that takes advantage of all that the riverfront has to offer.
They would also like to see more events happening downtown, and, after hearing from the community at the meeting, they would like to find new and better ways to get the word out so more people are aware of what is happening downtown. They would also like to make the experience better for the community.
Things like public restrooms and drinking fountains would be a boost for the downtown to make it easier for families to enjoy what downtown has to offer and free the businesses to focus on selling their wares and providing their services.
Suggestions for community events downtown include a wintertime fireworks display, a Thanksgiving Day parade and having the city allow 5Ks to take place downtown again.
“These are things that could build camaraderie with our community,” Leedahl said.
Members of the Downtown Elk River Business Association reiterated they don’t believe they have parking problem downtown.
“We don’t feel we have a parking problem,” Leedahl said. “We feel like we have a perception problem around parking. The business owners all agree the parking lot is never full except on Farmer’s Market days.”
Leedahl said she understands the downtown fills up on those days and nights when concerts are held in Rivers Edge Commons Park, but added that’s only a limited number of times every year.
More than parking, DERBA members would like better accessibility.
“We would like to see some research (traffic study) into making Jackson a one-way into downtown to cut down on some of the cut-through traffic,” Leedahl said. “Have it so people coming into downtown are coming to be downtown rather than cutting through.”
They also see benefit to having more signage, including a marquee that could highlight the historic downtown and the events that are happening, she said.
“Include the names and types of businesses,” she said. “Take a break from your trip. Check out a restaurant. Check out a shop.”
Perhaps the biggest ask or suggestion was that of a pedestrian bridge being erected over Highway 10 to connect pedestrians and bicyclists on the north side of the highway to the south side.
“It’s kind of a pipe dream, but it would be amazing,” she said. “People from the north side of town could bike or walk downtown but not have to worry about crossing the highway.”
Business owners have expressed a desire to have more kids being able to come downtown during the day without their parents, whether it’s a physical therapist appointment or to buy a candy bar at the corner drug store.
“Distance-wise there are a lot of kids who would walk to downtown, but crossing Highway 10 wouldn’t be the best idea,” Leedahl said.
Other big ideas included more “destination business” to draw people to downtown. And other businesses that complement the businesses that are already down there.
“It would be great to have businesses take advantage of the riverfront,” she said. “There could be canoe and kayak rentals, bike rentals and those types of things.”
DERBA advocated for using the buildings that already exist in downtown Elk River and not just adding more buildings.
“We want to maintain the charm,” Leedahl said. “We really like the idea of a boutique hotel. We think one of the more historic homes to the west could work.”
She said the idea of name-brand, big-box-style of hotel does not intrigue the group as much as a smaller, independent hotel that takes advantage of existing architecture.
“Something small with character, not something freshly built necessarily,” she said.
Leedahl said she plans to share this information with her DERBA group that some people at the meeting weren’t aware of the things that go on downtown.
Others who came to the meeting talked about downtown Elk River being a diamond in the rough, and asked that the city capitalize on the vintage aspects of downtown. Increasing access without unnecessarily adding to traffic was repeatedly mentioned. Many who attended were not fans of the Granite Shores or Jackson Place projects.
Adding more events was also a popular suggestion.
“Keep it vintage and build on what is down there and make it more accessible,” said Elk River resident Leo Dombrowski.
Michele Cole, a resident who lives on the north side of Highway 10, called for making downtown more walker friendly. She said any hotel that would locate in downtown would need and want it to be walking friendly. “If you focus on walking friendly I think the downtown will continue to thrive,” Cole said.
Elk River resident Vicky Stevenson said parking, in her mind, was an issue.
“We need some sort of parking,” she said. “It’s a nightmare with the music in the park.”
She said it’s impossible to swing through for a pizza on a concert night or to get a takeout order.
It was noted during the meeting that this only so many nights of the year.
Council Member Jennifer Wagner asked: “Do we invest in a multi-million parking lot for these (limited number of days of days throughout the year). Or is that part of the charm... to park by Handke School and walk to the downtown and be part of the excitement.”
Stevenson countered with is that the only thing you’re planning?
“Where else can you accommodate parking without losing charm,” she asked. “Is there something we can accomplish on the northside and put a walkway in... Is there some land on the other side?”
Paula Granlund talked about the vanishing nature of “vintage” in downtown Elk River, commenting on the loss of the creamery, the courthouse and the train depot.
“Other towns have used (these things) for restaurants, museums, shops,” she said. The farmers market, she said, could be held over by Ashley Furniture where there is plenty of room.
“Granite Shores, Jackson place... took away parking and quaintness,” Granlund said.
Lance Lindberg, whose family has been in Elk River since the 1950s, said most people don’t believe anything major needs to be done. Previous projects have been very disruptive to businesses.
He said nothing should be done just for the sake of doing something. There needs to be a good reason, he said.
