Open forum, controversial topics policies considered

The Elk River Area School Board, during its regular review and update of policies at its Aug. 9 meeting, made it known they are considering policy changes to address how open forum is handled (what people can and can’t do at open forum and the potential for open forum not to be livestreamed or recorded). They are also addressing the parameters for which teachers can address controversial topics in the classroom.
Policy No. 206, Public Participation in School Board Meetings/Complaints about Persons at School Board Meetings and Data Privacy Considerations is one of them.
Policy No. 606, which includes an addition to address controversial topics in the classroom, is the other.
Both can be found on the Elk River Area School District website at isd728.org under the Aug. 9 meeting agendas. More specifically they’re at: https://bit.ly/2VRo6DZ.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.