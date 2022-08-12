Filings opened Tuesday, Aug. 2, for two at-large seats on the Otsego City Council, and as of Aug. 10 still only two people had filed.
They are Ryan Dunlap and Ali J. Rothschild.
Council members who are currently in those seats are Tom Darkenwald and Tina Goede. Both posts are for four years.
People interested in filing for the positions may do so at Otsego City Hall, 13400 90th St. NE. from Aug. 2 to Aug. 16. Filing hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
Mayor Nick Stay first and only one to file in Zimmerman so far
Filings opened Aug. 2 for Zimmerman mayor and two council seats. The mayoral post is a two-year term and the council posts are both four-year terms.
The current mayor is Nick Stay, and he is the only one to have filed as of Aug. 10.
The two council members in the seats coming up for election are Dave Earenfight and Josh Bondus.
The filing of affidavits of candidacy for all city offices are to be made at Zimmerman City Hall, 12980 Fremont Ave. The filing period will close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
A $2 filing fee is due and payable at the time of filing for office.
Flurry of filings in Orrock, but only one race so far
Filings opened Aug. 2 for a slate of Orrock Township supervisor candidates, including one seeking a vacant seat, and a candidate for treasurer have filed.
Incumbent Bryan Adams has filed for reelection to the Supervisor A seat.
Anne Felber and incumbent Bob Hassett have filed for the Supervisor B seat.
Incumbent Paul Ellinger has filed for reelection to his Supervisor E seat.
Gary Goldsmith has filed for the vacant Supervisor D seat.
Janine Arnold has filed for an open treasurer seat.
Affidavits of candidacy will be accepted through Aug. 16.
Candidates may only file for one position. Affidavits of candidacy shall be filed with the town clerk by appointment. The filing fee is $2. Contact Township Clerk Chris Weber, at 763-263-6411 or 612-987-2223 to set up an appointment to file an affidavit of candidacy. Last day to withdraw once filed is Thursday, Aug. 18, at 5 p.m.
Big Lake Township has two seats to fill
Filings opened Aug. 2 for two supervisor seats on the Big Lake Township Board. Both are for four-year terms.
Dean Brenteson has filed for reelection to his supervisor seat.
Filings close on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 5 p.m. Affidavits of candidacy shall be filed at the office of the town clerk at the Big Lake Town Hall, 21960 County Road 5.
Office hours are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to noon. The filing fee is $2.
