Starting Jan. 4, the Sherburne Soil and Water Conservation District will accept online orders for its annual tree sale to encourage tree planting in Sherburne County.
Bare-root seedlings are easy to plant, grow quickly and come in bundles of 25. Many of the species being offered provide food and shelter for birds and wildlife year round. Additionally, trees can increase the value of property and conserve energy by shading a house in summer and sheltering it from cold winds in winter.
Tree orders will be available for pick-up the first weekend in May at the Sherburne Soil and Water Conservation District’s new office location on Jackson Avenue in Elk River. Stock is limited and orders are entered on a first-come, first-serve basis.
For details about the tree sale, go to https://tinyurl.com/y37nwcnk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.