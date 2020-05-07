District 728 Community Education will offer an online class, Declutter Your Digs, from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 12.
This virtual class will teach people the basic steps to declutter and organize their houses into cozy, stress-free homes. Also discover where to drop off all of the items that are no longer wanted or needed.
Class instructor is Chandra Haugh, the owner of Declutter Your Digs. She started the business in January 2019 after years of organizing, decluttering, cleaning, packing and unpacking for family and friends throughout her working career.
Class fee is $15. Register at https://tinyurl.com/yabbc9ay.
Once participants register, they will receive a link to the ZOOM meeting login.
