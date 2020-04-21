Great River Regional Library (GRRL) is raising funds through a Library Giving Day campaign. This one-day online fundraising event will occur on Thursday, April 23, and will encourage patrons and library lovers to make a gift to their individual library system. GRRL staff are bringing innovative programs to our communities through online storytimes via Facebook, reading challenges in the Beanstack app, and a library card design contest to participate in! Overall, e-audiobooks have been the biggest hit; in fact, over 55% of our e-audiobooks are checked out. We hope with donor generosity from Library Giving Day to offer more e-audiobooks in our digital collections.

This campaign reminds us that libraries, small and large, serve as a cornerstone for our communities. Beyond well-loved books, many libraries offer innovative programs that promote lifelong learning, connect patrons to technology, and advance knowledge. Jami Trenam, associate director of Collection Development, said: “Libraries have always responded to our community’s needs, but this time we have the opportunity to spotlight services we offer that extend outside the library’s walls. You can learn a new language with Pronunciator, upskill or learn about teleworking with free courses from Lynda.com, or settle in with a great new read through OverDrive. With your support we can continue to grow our e-audio selection for readers of all ages.” —Julie Bouchie, communications and development assistant, Great River Regional Library

