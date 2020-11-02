District 728 Community Education has several online food-related classes coming up. Here’s a rundown.

•Building a Cheese and Charcuterie Board. 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. $29.

•Instant Pot Holiday Menu. 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. $29.

•Instant Pot Cook-Along: Copycat White Castle and Buffalo Chicken Sliders. 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. $29.

•Bubbles and Brie. 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. $29.

For more information or to register, go to https://www.isd728.org/communityeducation or call 763-241-3520.

