District 728 Community Education has several online food-related classes coming up. Here’s a rundown.
•Building a Cheese and Charcuterie Board. 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. $29.
•Instant Pot Holiday Menu. 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. $29.
•Instant Pot Cook-Along: Copycat White Castle and Buffalo Chicken Sliders. 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. $29.
•Bubbles and Brie. 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. $29.
For more information or to register, go to https://www.isd728.org/communityeducation or call 763-241-3520.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.