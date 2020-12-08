District 728 Community Education is offering an online cookie decorating class. Holiday Cookie Bake and Decorate will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. Learn the basics for decorating cookies at home with Royal Icing. The instructor will show techniques using plastic sandwich bags to decorate. $19.

For more information or to register, go to https://www.isd728.org/communityeducation or call 763-241-3520.

