A two-vehicle crash Sunday, Aug. 9, in Elk River has sent one man to the hospital.

A Dodge Caravan driven by Jerome Grossoehme, 85, of Pine River, was traveling south on Highway 169 near Jackson Avenue when it rear-ended a GMC Yukon driven by Holly Engstrom, 43, of Maple Grove, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Grossoehme was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries. Engstrom was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor, the State Patrol reported.

The crash was reported at 1:27 p.m.

