A Red Wing man was injured Saturday afternoon when the Chevrolet Equinox he was driving went off west Highway 10 in Big Lake Township and landed in a pipeline trench.
The vehicle had gone up the embankment for the on-ramp at County Road 14, which is currently closed due to a pipeline being repaired, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The Big Lake Fire Department reported on its Facebook page that the vehicle had landed in a 25-foot-deep trench, wedged on top of metal pillars with the driver trapped inside.
“Below the car ran a 750-psi main gas line that, if hit, could rupture and end the lives of all around. With the stabilization of the car, the driver was removed and transported via CentraCare. The car was removed with the combined help of Bob’s Towing and Collins Brothers Towing without any damage to the pressurized gas main. Good ending to a situation that could have been very bad,” according to the BLFD post.
Richard Nelson, 59, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, according to the State Patrol.
Nelson was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not a factor, the State Patrol said.
The crash was reported at 2:20 p.m. Oct. 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.