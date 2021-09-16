crash

Noah Knox, 18, of Elk River, was transported by air ambulance to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale on the afternoon of Sept. 8 after a crash on Highway 169 near 257th Avenue.

Ramsey motorcyclist, 19, died at the scene in Sept. 11 crash in Nowthen; Elk River man, 18, taken by air to hospital in Sept. 8 motorcycle crash

Two daytime motorcycle crashes within four days have resulted in at least one death and one critically injured.

He has since been released from North Memorial, according to a hospital spokesperson. The crash remains under investigation, and Knox’s condition is unknown.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the injury crash involving Knox, who was northbound on a Kawasaki motorcycle, when he was struck from behind by a northbound Honda CR-V driven by Diane Wesloh, 75, from Zimmerman, according to Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the State Patrol.

Viking Boulevard crash claimed life of 19-year-old

A Ramsey man died after his motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck in Nowthen Saturday, Sept. 11, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Veaceslav Iurie Liubimov.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., first responders were called to the scene of a crash near Viking Boulevard Northwest and Iguana Street Northwest.

Early indications show that Liubimov was riding a motorcycle westbound on Viking Boulevard when he crashed into the passenger side of a pickup that was turning left to travel north on Iguana Street, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Responders attempted lifesaving measures, but Liubimov was pronounced dead at the scene. The adult male and female in the truck were uninjured, authorities say.

The Sheriff’s Office, Ramsey Police Department, St. Francis Police Department, Nowthen Fire Department and Allina EMS responded to the crash. The State Patrol, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

