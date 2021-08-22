My wife, Jayne, and I showed up at the Al Langer Memorial Golf tournament last week at Daytona Golf Club in Dayton. The annual event is run by Rick (Dago) Durant and brings in people from all over the area.
It was like old home week for Jayne and me as we ran into a lot of people that we knew. It was fun catching up with some friends that we hadn’t seen in a while.
During the extended visits it struck me that there were people there from Zimmerman, Rogers, Dayton, Otsego and Elk River. I knew them all well because many were classmates and friends from Elk River High School.
Back in the day, Elk River High School was the only one in the district. I don’t know if there was another high school in the state that had kids attending from so many communities. The school was the thing that tied the communities together.
On the athletic field we were the Elks. It didn’t matter which town you came from, we were one team.
Those days are a thing of the past now with high schools in Zimmerman and Rogers and elementary and middle schools in all of the communities. This was bound to happen with the population growth throughout the district.
The upside is that kids can now go to school in their own community; the downside is that the closeness between the communities is not what it once was. In fact, Elk River, Rogers and Zimmerman have very competitive, if not fierce, rivalries in the athletic arena. The communities themselves compete with each other for industrial and commercial businesses, as well as housing developments.
I know several of the mayors from our neighboring communities. They are very nice people who work very hard for their citizens. That’s the way it should be.
On some level I miss the old days, though, where I had lots of teammates and friends from Dayton, Rogers, Zimmerman and Otsego. The Langer event gave me a chance to go back in time. It was a day that I won’t soon forget. — Elk River Mayor John Dietz
