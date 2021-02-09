A Zimmerman woman was injured in a one-car crash in Livonia Township on Saturday.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Ashley Fitch, 38, was driving south on Highway 169 near mile marker 167 shortly before 1 p.m. when she lost control, ran off the road, hit a sign and came to stop in the median.

Fitch was taken to the hospital in Princeton with non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not a factor, according to the State Patrol.

