A Zimmerman woman was injured in a one-car crash in Livonia Township on Saturday.
The Minnesota State Patrol said Ashley Fitch, 38, was driving south on Highway 169 near mile marker 167 shortly before 1 p.m. when she lost control, ran off the road, hit a sign and came to stop in the median.
Fitch was taken to the hospital in Princeton with non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not a factor, according to the State Patrol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.