The Oliver Kelley Farm in Elk River will reopen Thursday, June 3, after being closed for much of the last year due to the pandemic.
New summer hours for the historical site are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.
The farm offers a place to experience the story of farming, food and agriculture — past and present. Explore the original 1860s working farm, and get an up-close view of the animals and gardens.
For more information or to buy tickets in advance, go to https://www.mnhs.org/kelleyfarm.
