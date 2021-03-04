MnDOT official says they can’t be saved for several reasons, and if even if some were left they would die after the project is completed
by Jim Boyle
Editor
A Highway 10 project in Elk River to provide a smoother road surface and greater motorist and pedestrian safety and access between Xenia Avenue and Fourth Street Northwest and will begin in April.
Preparations, however, got started in earnest this week as work crews began taking down trees marked with pink ribbons, including oak trees believed to be 100 years old that lined the center median on that stretch of roadway that were passed by 28,500 vehicles per day as counted in 2018.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation will reconstruct 1 mile of Highway 10 in addition to installing dual left-turn lanes on eastbound Highway 10 to Proctor Avenue/Sherburne County Road 1. The project will also include a multi-use pedestrian trail along eastbound Highway 10 from Simonet Drive to Lowell Avenue. Segments of pedestrian sidewalks and ramp approaches will also be reconstructed and upgrades will be made to signal systems at Proctor Avenue and Upland Avenue.
There will be periodic single-lane closures on both directions of Highway 10, and motorists are advised to plan for delays.
The ribbons and cutting down of trees has been upsetting to many, who have reached out to the Star News find out why these trees are being taken out.
Russell Fellbaum, the project manager for MnDOT’s District 3, said the oak trees in the median have to come down for a couple of reasons.
“There is a sub cut to replace the soil under the pavement to create a stronger road bed resulting in a longer lasting fix that would damage some of the root systems,” he stated in an email to the Star News. “The median will be narrower after the project to allow for the addition of the trail on the south side of the highway. This too would affect the existing roots and in some cases the trunks. Storm sewer replacement is also a part of this project and installing some of those pipes and drainage structures would also affect some of the roots and trunks. Lastly, to manage traffic during the construction and keep the highway open, temporary lanes have to be created as they work on the existing roadway.
“For these reasons the oak trees had to be removed as they would have died from the damage caused to them.”
Vern Iverson, of Elk River, called MnDOT’s St. Cloud office to see if any of the trees could be saved, and didn’t get the answer he hoped for.
“This is so sad to see these beautiful trees, these environmental gems taken down to accommodate traffic that is polluting our atmosphere with CO2, which is accelerating climate change,” he said. “Those trees they are cutting down absorb about 100 pounds of CO2 per year which mitigate the effects of climate change.”
Fellbaum said before trees are taken down, vegetation experts walk through the project early on and determine which trees can be saved and how to go about doing that.
“Unfortunately for this project there was no feasible way to save those oak trees from the damage they would have endured,” Fellbaum said.
The tree removal began on March 1 and is expected to be completed during the week of March 8. The contractor that had the winning bid to remove the trees has someone that has already purchased the oak trees as part of their bid. Fellbaum said he did not know what that person plans to do with them.
To help restore corridors such as this where trees had to be removed for construction, MnDOT has a Landscape Partnership Program that the city can apply for up to $8,000 a year to put toward trees and plants that can be placed along the corridor once the construction is completed. A MnDOT staff member has been working with the city of Elk River to design tree placement concepts that would be allowed within MnDOT right of way.
Vicky Stevenson, of Elk River, asked about the trees at a recent joint session of the Elk River City Council, the Elk River Housing and Redevelopment Authority and the Elk River Economic Development Authority. She said they city should be reimbursed.
Elk River Mayor John Dietz had inquired about the trees and whether the city would be reimbursed.
He said he found out there’s a $60,000 budget for landscaping and a decision on what to do will be made after the project is done. The state would contribute 10% or $6,000 to that budget, Dietz said he learned.
Elk River Public Works Director and Chief City Engineer Justin Femrite said MnDOT has reimbursement program toward the reestablishment of a final landscape plan should the city desire to proceed with landscaping at the end of the project. It is not necessarily a program that covers value, or in some way pays restitution, for the removals being done, he said. The city would have to apply to receive funds from MnDOT.
Alan Branhagen, the director of operations for the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, said the value of oaks to the environment is tremendous.
“They are a keystone species of our upland forests: the number one tree for wildlife in both mast (acorn) production and the diversity of insects they host that helps the web of life, especially songbirds,” Branhagen said. “Mature trees sequester carbon much better than young trees because of their size and also provide more habitat in general for the same reason.”
Branhagen said some communities require many more replacement new trees to make up for any large trees lost to development.
Branhagen also said he has had a good relationship with MnDOT in his dealings with them.
“They follow environmental requirements and have tweaked projects to lessen impacts,” Branhagen said.
Branhagen noted there is a regional movement that began in Iowa for roadsides to be more environmentally friendly with native plantings for pollinators.
Work on this Highway 10 project will be done in stages. One direction will close and all lanes of traffic will shift onto the opposite side — two lanes westbound, one lane eastbound.
Motorists can expect narrow lanes with no shoulders and reduced speeds.
Pedestrians can expect walk closures with signed detours. Once complete the daily use of new trail will be different based on the time of year, Femrite said.
“As residents and visitors become familiar with the connection we anticipate it to be one of our busier trails in town based on the community amenities it connects,” Femrite added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.