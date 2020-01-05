by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
An Elk River Police officer was injured when his squad car was struck by another vehicle during an ice storm Saturday, Dec. 28.
Officer Brandon Martin’s Ford Explorer police vehicle was stopped for a crash on eastbound Highway 10 at Highway 169 with the emergency lights activated shortly before 9 a.m. when another Ford Explorer eastbound on Highway 10 collided with the police squad, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The driver, Beatrice Dorbor, of Elk River, was not injured.
Martin was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.
Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said Monday, Dec. 30, that Martin was recovering and doing fine.
Freezing rain Saturday morning, Dec. 28, had created very slick driving conditions. The State Patrol had reported 357 crashes statewide between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. that day. The tally included two fatalities, 149 spinouts or vehicles in the ditch and 13 jackknifed semis.
Burglars break into vehicles at Pullman Place in Elk River
Two suspects entered the garage at Pullman Place, 17155 Quincy St. in Elk River and broke into numerous vehicles.
The burglary was reported to police at 6:18 p.m. Dec. 28.
Kluntz said police have identified 12 victims within the building.
Two suspects are a St. Paul man, 20, and a Bloomington woman, 23, Kluntz said. Police continue to investigate the case.
Driving after a half dozen Coronas gets him a DWI
A 49-year-old Elk River man was arrested for DWI after the man was allegedly driving all over the road at 3:18 a.m. Dec. 28.
Police located the man walking toward an apartment complex in Elk River after parking his vehicle in the garage.
“(The driver) admitted to driving after consuming six to seven Coronas at a friend’s party in Brooklyn Center,” according to the police report.
Plates on Camry that was stopped in Elk River were stolen
Police stopped a Toyota Camry at 195th Avenue and Ulysses Street in Elk River for having a cracked windshield and learned that the car’s plates had been stolen out of Minneapolis.
The traffic stop was made at 4:23 p.m. Dec. 27.
Kluntz said the driver, a 50-year-old man, also allegedly had hypodermic needles and controlled substances in his possession.
A second car in the area was also stopped. The driver, a 39-year-old Big Lake man, was cited for driving after cancellation.
Police bust teen drinking party
A dozen teenagers were cited for underage consumption of alcohol after police busted an party in the 600 block of Fifth Street in Elk River.
The teens ranged in age from 15 to 19 and included males and females from Elk River, St. Francis, Oak Grove, St. Paul, Minneapolis, St. Cloud and Rochester, Kluntz said.
Police had responded to an anonymous complaint about the party at 10:14 p.m. Dec. 29.
