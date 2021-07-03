Zoe Darlene Hinz

Zoe Darlene (Holmes) Hinz of Nowthen, MN passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020. Darlene was born in Janesville, Iowa on May 15, 1932. She grew up near Sandstone, MN and later attended Anoka High School. Darlene married her husband upon his safe return from the Korean war, on February 28, 1953. Darlene led a life of compassion and faith. She volunteered at the Mercy Hospital information desk for over 30 years. She was a member and volunteer at St. John’s Lutheran Church and School as well as serving as an election judge and leader in the Civil Air Patrol. She spent much of her life caring for her children, grandchildren, and neighbors. Darlene was proceeded in death by parents Robert and Pearl Holmes, siblings Margaret Bradley, Dan Worley, Robert and Richard Holmes, and son Roger Hinz. Left to mourn are husband Martin Hinz, brother Frank (Nancy) Holmes, children Marty (Thais) Hinz, and Linda (Mitch) Wersal, 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. on Saturday July 10, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Elk River, MN. Memorial donations to the Mercy Hospital Foundation Cardiac Care.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.