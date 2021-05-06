Zachery A. Freiberg

Zachery Alan Freiberg, age 31, passed away unexpectedly on May 3, 2021. Zach grew up in the Big Lake/Elk River area, where he spent his entire childhood training dogs along side his dad at their family business, Elk River Kennels. Zach found complete peace and joy in the outdoors; hunting, fishing, and hiking. On the water or on a mountain top were his favorite places to be, other than spending time with his son, Myles. Zach had a deep love for his family and a deep faith in God. Zach is survived by and will be forever missed by his son, Myles (Annandale); his dad, Al (North Dakota); his mom, Mari (Elk River); his sister, Jenna (Maple Grove); his grandmother, Terri Brunner (Luxemburg); his girlfriend, Justina Nelson and his special bonus son Tyvon (Annandale); and so many close uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 16th, beginning at 3:30 in the Upper-Level Pavilion at Annandale Municipal Park, 330 Oak Ave. N. in Annandale. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be preferred and can be sent to Mari Freiberg at 14217 183rd Lane NW, Elk River, MN 55330. Al and Mari will use all the memorial funds to set up a trust to benefit Zach’s son. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home. 763-441-1212.
