Wilma Griepp Mastley passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. We all knew her as a loving wife (she was crazy about her husband, Vic, of 71 years), a wonderful but strict mother (ask her sons, her daughter got away with everything), a gramma, a great-gramma, and a great-great-gramma who loved each one deeply. She was so many things to each one who knew her, and a major part of her was her desire that everyone she knew would come to know Jesus, her Lord and Savior. Years ago, she asked her brother, James Griepp, if he would perform her funeral service when the time came. The time came and so did COVID-19. Therefore, we have chosen to cancel her funeral, but not her funeral message. Our prayer is that each one would receive the following life-giving words of her brother, Jim: What can I say about my big sister, Wilma? She exemplified the first daughter’s characteristics in that she was very caring and mothered all eight of her siblings. She exuded that caring quality from childhood and throughout her life. She told me, when I was born, the midwife passed me directly to her to hold. It seems she never lost that tender spot for me. Maybe that’s why she always referred to me as ‘Little brother, Jimmy.’ Her brother, Aaron, relates the story that Allen, our younger brother, was approximately two years old and one of his legs didn’t work properly, which affected his ability to walk. This was the era of the rampant Polio epidemic and the vaccine was not yet discovered. Aaron remembers Wilma taking Allen out of his crib and praying for him to be healed. Polio or not, Allen came up with no ill effects. I was riding my bicycle into our garage between the wall of the garage and the Model A car. The little rise in the terrain caused me to fall onto the back bumper of the car. A bracket on the bumper went between my back and shoulder blade. Of course, the pain was excruciating. Once I could move, I went back to the house and hollered for help, only to hear Wilma holler back “stay out, I’m mopping the floor.” I hollered back, “I’m hurt and I need help.” Wilma hollered back, “Come in then,” to which I cried back, “I can’t!” Realizing the situation was serious, she helped me to bed and pampered me all the way back to health. An influential doctor in the area, Dr. Brinkman, saw the potential in Wilma for becoming a nurse, so he had her come and live with him and his wife in Veblin, SD. While at their home, Wilma earned her high school diploma as well as trained as a nurse and practiced in Dr. Brinkman’s hospital. A significant event in Wilma’s life was when she and her boyfriend, Vic, flew out to our farm in his Stearman airplane so she could introduce him to our family. I was a boy of 15 and having a plane land in our alfalfa field was quite awesome to say the least. From my point of view, Vic was a “pretty good catch!” Though brought up in a home where Bible reading and prayer were a constant, as far as I knew, Wilma hadn’t really made a commitment of her life to Christ. This became an increasing burden on me. Some years later, while a student in Bible school, I had an impression by the Holy Spirit to intercede for Wilma’s salvation which lasted far into the night. Within the week, I got a letter from my folks telling me Wilma had called, telling them she needed to be saved. She had our brother, Phil, drive her out to our parents’ and our home church, where on the next Sunday night, Wilma surrendered her life to Christ to be all that He would have her be. From that moment on, it’s been her wish and prayer that her family know and serve the same Lord and Savior as she. Now that Wilma has moved to her new home, in my mind’s eye, I see her and Vic daintily setting the table for her family’s homecoming. Perhaps they are discussing, “Do we sit you on one end and I on the other, or do we sit together? Should each family sit as a group or just as they wish? Should we have name tags at each setting?” These and a thousand other considerations, which all are in anticipation of that glorious reunion. Words become totally inadequate to describe the sheer joy of that long-awaited reunion with her loved ones. As indescribably the joy of that meeting, I think how disappointing, should one of the place settings be empty: the pathos, the sorrow, the sadness. May her circle be unbroken on that day when God calls us home. Let me tell you how to be guaranteed a place at the table. First, acknowledge that you are a sinner and need a savior. Second, believe Jesus died on the cross to pay the penalty for your sins. Third, 1 John 1:9 says, “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” Fourth, trust Jesus as your Savior and surrender your life to His Lordship. Welcome to the family of God! In response to your newfound faith, you’ll want to associate with a church where the gospel is preached, the Word of God is read, and prayer is a regular part of your day. May there be no empty seat at “Wilma’s table.”
