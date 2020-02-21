Wilma L. Mastley passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Sterling Pointe Senior Living in Princeton, MN at the age of 93. Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton, with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Croix Hospice, 2330 Troop Dr. #102, Sartell, MN 56377. Wilma Louise Griepp was born on October 20, 1926 to Art and Emma (Stern) Griepp in Glad Valley, S.D. on a West River Homestead! After graduating from high school, Wilma moved to Minneapolis where she was introduced to Victor Mastley on a blind date. They married in June, 1947. Together they raised four children. Wilma took great joy in supporting Vic and serving her family with determination and grace. She absolutely loved to clean and was an expert at laundry. She would actually have people bring their worst stained clothes for stain removal! Her faith was important to her! She attended the Nazarene Church in Osseo for many years and then the Assemblies of God Church in Maple Grove. Vic and Wilma were an item and always together. Married for 71 years, it is not surprising that Wilma was ready to join her Savior, Jesus Christ, and her beloved husband so soon after Vic’s death this past July. Wilma and Vic loved to travel, not only the continental United States, but Hawaii, Alaska, Europe, and Mexico too. Traveling together with Wilma’s sister, Marian, and her husband, Herman, was always enjoyable as they were great travel companions. Family and friends will treasure many memories of the family lake place on Lake Charlotte. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, and friend to many. Wilma will be deeply missed by her children, Nancy (Ron) Westby of Milaca, Jeff (Barb) Mastley of Nevis, Tom Mastley of Nevis, and Pat (Christine) Mastley of Princeton; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and siblings, Alan, Aaron, James, David, and Alice. She is preceded in death by her husband, Victor; and siblings, Ezra, Philip, and Marian.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.