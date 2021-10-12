William John Brady, age 88 of Princeton, passed away on October 1, 2021.
Bill was born November 1, 1932 to William Donald and Gertrude Brady in Harvard, Illinois. He graduated from Harvard High School in 1950. He attended and graduated the University of Illinois. He served his country during the Korean War in the Navy. He married Minnie Alice Willie in 1957. Their marriage was blessed with four children. Bill and Minnie moved to Elk River in 1964. They raised their children there. In 1996, Bill and Minnie built their dream home in Princeton.
Bill is survived by his four children, MaryAnn (Sean) Brierley, William (Lisa Jo), Martin (Theresa), Marjorie (Jeff) McCormick; many grand and great-grandchildren.
A " Celebration of Life" will be held November 6, 2021 from 1 PM - 6 PM at The American Legion Elk River Post # 112, 525 Railroad Dr. NW, Elk River, MN 55330. Arr. Dare's Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.