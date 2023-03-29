William "Bill" Rademacher, 77, of Rogers, Minnesota, having lived in Mission, Texas for the past 10 years, passed away on March 16, 2023 after a long battle with cancer.
Bill was born on April 11, 1945 to Charles and Opal Rademacher in Floyd, Iowa. After graduating from Charles City High School in 1963, he married Kathy (Kathleen Lence) in 1965. They have loved each other through life's ups and downs ever since.
Bill and Kathy have two children, Robert and Kellie. Bill was known for his mischievous ways as a child and an adolescent, giving his parents all they could handle. Bill was a wonderful and dedicated father. He continually instilled strength and resilience in his family. He supported his family throughout life's challenges and celebrated their achievements. Bill was known for his popeye like forearms and strong hands as he turned many a wrench during his working days. When Bill wasn't working selling farm equipment, he could be found sitting in a boat trolling for fish, teaching family and friends to waterski, riding snowmobile, or in his shop using his woodworking skills or creating crafts.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Opal Rademacher; his siblings, Sandra Onken, Charlene (Skip) Miller, and Dr. Roger (Butch) Rademacher.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; his children, Robert (Sara) and Kellie (Stan); and his five grandchildren, Ashley, Logan, Eastan, Jamie and Max.
Bill had a strong work ethic and a stubborn streak like no other. The angels are going to have their hands full! Rest in peace!
There will be a remembrance service at Word of Peace Lutheran Church, Rogers, Minnesota in August, 2023.
