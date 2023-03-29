William "Bill" Rademacher, 77, of Rogers, Minnesota, having lived in Mission, Texas for the past 10 years, passed away on March 16, 2023 after a long battle with cancer.

Bill was born on April 11, 1945 to Charles and Opal Rademacher in Floyd, Iowa. After graduating from Charles City High School in 1963, he married Kathy (Kathleen Lence) in 1965. They have loved each other through life's ups and downs ever since.

