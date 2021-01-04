William Carl Mattson

William C. Mattson – a.k.a: “Mr. Bill”, “Grumpa Bill”, and “Carpenter Exceptional” – passed away peacefully in his home on Jan. 2, 2021, at the age of 73. He was blessed to live his final moments in the arms of his long-time love and fiancé, Julie Haugen. Born in Mora, MN, to Carl and Audrey Mattson, Bill graduated from Mora High School in 1965 and attended vocational school in Pine City, MN. He married Theresa Cox, of Pine City, MN, in 1967. They were blessed with two daughters. While trained as a mechanic, Bill found his passion lied in woodworking. He eventually started his own shop and took great pride in his incredible work. Best known for his extraordinary cabinetry work, Bill also crafted beautiful classic and unique furniture, did remodeling work, general contracted residential construction, and knew his way around most of the trades. He was generous with his time and tools, teaching his craft to many, including his two of his sons-in-law. An amicable person, Bill’s compassion and kindness ran deep. He gave work to many in need of money; he opened his home to those in need of a bed; he drove his tool truck 100s of miles for those in need help or repair. A man of few words, Bill chose instead to listen and be present. Consequently, he recalled the names and stories of all he met, and is remembered as a good, kind-hearted man. Bill enjoyed golf, complaining, sweet treats, pig roasts, and TV. His chocolate-chip cookies were world class. We will have a small family gathering for Bill on January 10, 2021, with a bigger celebration of his life this summer. For those who knew him, have a Nut Goodie, holler at the MN Vikings, hit the links, help someone in need, and talk less and listen more. That is how he would want to be honored and remembered. Bill will be missed by those he left behind. Fiancé, Julie Haugen; Daughters Beth Mitchell, Deborah (Christopher) Thell, Jennifer (Ryan) Haferbecker, Jessica (Jon) Ferris; Grandchildren Steffan (Kara) and Alec (Denyele) Hannah; Nolan and Jonah Thell, Grady and Kaden Haferbecker, and Ellie Ferris; Great-granddaughter, Luna Hannah; Sister Jean McConnell; Brothers Bob Mattson, David (Alisha) Mattson, James Mattson; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and colleagues.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.