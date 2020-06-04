William “Bill” Schulz, 83, of Nowthen, MN, died on June 1, 2020. He passed away peacefully at home on the farm, surrounded by family. Born in February 1937 in Sebeka, MN, Bill grew up on a small dairy farm. He was drafted in 1960 and served honorably in the Army as a Crew Chief on a small troop carrier plane. After military service, Bill returned to Minnesota where he met and married Jerri. He enrolled and graduated from Moorhead State. He worked as an Industrial Arts teacher in the Osseo School District for 31 years. In addition to being an educator, Bill farmed all of his life. He had a real love for the environment, public service, his local community and his church. Bill was also involved in local government, first in Otsego and later in Burns Township, serving both communities as a township supervisor. After Nowthen became a city in 2008, Bill served as its first mayor for seven years. He was also the President of the Nowthen Lions club. He is survived by his wife, Jerri, of almost 57 years; sister, Inez; four children and three grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, William F. and Frieda Schulz; sisters, Pearl, Alice and Grace; brother, Walter and grandson, Michael.
