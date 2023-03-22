William "Bill" Martin Van Donsel

William "Bill" M. Van Donsel, age 79, of Emily passed away peacefully on March 16, 2023.
Bill was born on December 11, 1943 in Minneapolis MN. He attended Milaca High School. Bill worked for Waco Scaffold and Equipment for 43 years and was known as Waco Willie.
Preceded in death by wife Margaret "Peg" Van Donsel, daughter Shawn Hazen - O'Hara, parents Willie and Marion Van Donsel, sister-in-law Joyce Van Donsel, and nephew Nick Van Donsel.
He is survived by daughters Jody Weber (Keith) and Tammy Good (Shawn); sons Bill Van Donsel (Marilyn), Brett Hazen (Cathi), Keith Hazen (Laurie); by grandchildren Cahly Trosen, Nate Hazen, Megan Hazen, Mariah Weber, Kayla Garner, Zach Weber, Chelsey Rains, Chaz Brown, Jake Good, Shandell Van Donsel, Hunter Van Donsel, Ryleigh Hazen, and Zoe Hazen; along with great grandchildren Kade, Aubrey, Adelynn, Kane, Charley Rose, Cruz, Kastin, July, Rockton, and Harper; his loving siblings Barb Lindquist (Gordy), Gary Van Donsel (Terry), Tim Van Donsel (Kathy), Chuck Van Donsel, Mike Van Donsel (Deb), Jill Kovatovich (Damian); his hunting dog Heidi; and many other relatives and friends.
Bill was an avid fisherman, hunter, golfer and card player. Bill was a storyteller like no other and loved an audience. Jody and Tammy were watching Gunsmoke with Bill when he passed away. He loved spending time at the lake, fishing, hunting or anything outdoors with his family and friends.
A combined Celebration of Life will be held June 23, 2023 at Stones Throw Golf Course in Milaca for Bill and Peg Van Donsel.
