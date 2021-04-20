William "Bill" Lesnick

William “Bill” Lesnick of St. Cloud, MN, formerly of Princeton, MN died peacefully on April 11, 2021 at the age of 84 after a brave struggle with Lewy Body Dementia. Survivors include his wife of 55 years Edie (Matz) Lesnick, daughter Rhonda (Lesnick) Bourgeois, four grandchildren: Baylie Lesnick, and Amber, Jacob, and Noah Bourgeois. Also surviving are brother Ollie Lesnick (Marjorie), sister Phyllis Kleinschmidt (Bob), numerous other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by son Daniel Lesnick, sister Jean Lesnick Sieben (Dave), parents James and Mary Lesnick. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, with visitation at 10 a.m. and funeral at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, 219 2nd Street North, Sartell, MN. Social distancing is in place and masks are required.

