William “Bill” Lesnick of St. Cloud, MN, formerly of Princeton, MN died peacefully on April 11, 2021 at the age of 84 after a brave struggle with Lewy Body Dementia. Survivors include his wife of 55 years Edie (Matz) Lesnick, daughter Rhonda (Lesnick) Bourgeois, four grandchildren: Baylie Lesnick, and Amber, Jacob, and Noah Bourgeois. Also surviving are brother Ollie Lesnick (Marjorie), sister Phyllis Kleinschmidt (Bob), numerous other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by son Daniel Lesnick, sister Jean Lesnick Sieben (Dave), parents James and Mary Lesnick. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, with visitation at 10 a.m. and funeral at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, 219 2nd Street North, Sartell, MN. Social distancing is in place and masks are required.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.