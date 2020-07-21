William “Bill” Henry Dollansky, age 74, due to injuries sustained from a tragic fall, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Bill was an avid race fan, having been a racer himself from the late 60’s until 1983. He had his own team, driving car #14 and won his first Sprint Car Feature at the Princeton Speedway in 1973. He raced many years throughout the 70’s, primarily in the Midwest, including multiple years at the Minnesota State Fair. This included racing numerous times in Canada. He went on to race for Butch Maxwell driving car #40 where he won many races, including the Midwest Sprint Car Championship in 1980. He carried the Princeton Speedway Quick-Time record until his son, Craig Dollansky, broke it in 2004. After retirement, Bill settled in with Elk River Ford being a chase car driver. William also served in the military and was proudly active as Commander in the Elk River Honor Guard. Bill was a hardworking, fun-loving man and lived life to the fullest. He will be missed by many. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Gladys Dollansky; siblings, Gyles “Gene” Nelson, Dolly Rahn, Curt Dollansky and step-daughter, Stacey Heinrichs. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Wendy; children, Craig (Julie) Dollansky of Zimmerman, Troy Dollansky of Big Lake, Bridget Behrns of Big Lake and step-daughter, Andrea Nielson of Palm Desert, CA; eight grandchildren, Lucas, Britney, Garrett, Zach, Peyton, Kenzie, Kayla and Owen; one great-grandson, Waylon and his “special sidekick” Cricket (his dog). Funeral service Thursday, July 23, 2020, 1 p.m. at Central Lutheran Church, 1103 School St. in Elk River with visitation Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 4-8 p.m. at Dare’s Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River, MN and one hour prior to the service at church. Interment Meadowvale Cemetery, Elk River, MN. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
