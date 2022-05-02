William "Bill" Francis Lanthier

Bill, age 56 of Elk River, was born in Robbinsdale, Minnesota on March 22, 1966, the son of Lawrence and Lucille Lanthier. He was Baptized in Christ at the Lutheran Church of the Master in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on April 24, 1966, and Confirmed there on October 11, 1981. He grew up on Dupont Avenue in Brooklyn Center and graduated from Anoka High School in 1984.
Bill and his wife, Denise, met as teenagers while working for McDonalds in Brooklyn Center. They were married on August 17, 1985, at the Lutheran Church of the Triune God in Brooklyn Center and raised three beautiful children - Jason, Jeremy and Carissa.
Starting in 1986, at the age of 19, Bill worked at Acrylic Design Associates in Plymouth, Minnesota, for 35 years. He was a hard worker and a mechanical genius who enjoyed restoring vintage snowmobiles and working on his 1969 Chevy Chevelle. Bill loved hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. A jack of all trades, there wasn't a home improvement project he couldn't tackle or a problem he couldn't solve. He had a huge heart and would do anything for anyone. He enjoyed gardening, camping, taking road trips, and being with his kids and grandkids.
Bill was preceded in death by his grandparents Lawrence and Grace Lanthier and Fred and Adeline Perry, father Lawrence Lanthier, and brother-in-law Tom Peterson.
He is survived by his mother Lucille Lanthier; wife of 36 years Denise (Sarazin) Lanthier; children Jason (Mari) Lanthier, Jeremy (Victoria) Lanthier, and Carissa Lanthier (fiancé John Gasperlin); grandchildren Titus Pohlman (9 years), Dominic Lanthier (6 years), Sophia Lanthier (6 months), Carter Gasperlin (20 years), and Logan Gasperlin (15 years); siblings Karl (Mary) Perry, LaVonne (Tom) Gutzweiller, Judith Cook, Mark (Shelly) Lanthier, Mike (Becky) Lanthier, Joan (Scott) Timmons; Godchild Zachary Lanthier; sisters-in-law Diane Peterson, Debbie (Mark) Wegner; 12 nieces and nephews; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 4PM on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Lord of Glory Lutheran Church, 15550 190th Ave. NW, Elk River. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service at church and a dinner served at the Elk River American Legion - Post 112 following the service. Arrangements by Dare's Funeral Home, Elk River, 763-441-1212.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.