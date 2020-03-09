William “Bill” E. Heitschmidt, 96, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Bill was born to William and Mary Etta Heitschmidt June 8, 1923 in Chicago, Illinois. After high school, Bill served in the U.S. Army Air Force as an airplane mechanic in Washington, D.C. Bill married Ruth Ida Naus and they were blessed with four children, Carol, Bill, Kevin and Keith. Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth and son, Keith. Bill worked as a shipping expeditor at Kroehler Furniture Manufacturing Company in Naperville, Illinois, until his retirement in 1979. After moving to Hurst, Texas, Bill worked at various apartment complexes as maintenance personnel. Several years later, Bill met LaVina Hassa Pickar. They married July 3, 2006. Bill and LaVina relocated to Monticello, Minnesota, in 2007. Bill is survived by his loving wife, LaVina. The surviving family includes Carol Biehl, William (Nancy) Heitschmidt, Kevin Heitschmidt, Sara Heitschmidt, Joanne (John) Morris, Jack (Jackie) Pickar, Jan (Marlan) Fickle, Nancy (Greg) Berthiaume, Steve (Debbie) Pickar and Mary Poston. He is survived by 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many friends. Bill’s interests were headlined by woodworking, listening to big band and organ music and watching classic movies. He was an avid storyteller, sharing the multitude of his life experiences. In his youth, Bill was an accomplished roller skater. Services will be held at Peterson Grimsmo Funeral Chapel located at 250 East Broadway, Monticello, Minnesota. Visitation will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 9 a.m. with Celebration of Life service following at 10 a.m. A private interment will be held at a later date in Hurst, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans or Monticello Senior Center, 505 Walnut Street, Suite 3, Monticello, MN, 55362. Arr. Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 763-295-2918, www.petersongrimsmochapel.com.
