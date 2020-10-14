William “Bill” Carl Engstrom, of Coon Rapids, MN, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the age of 89 at Stoney River assisted living facility after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. William (Bill) was raised in Elk River on their family farm in Meadowvale and graduated from Elk River High School in 1949. Bill is preceded by parents, Oscar & Marie Engstrom; sister, Bertha Engstrom; daughter- in-law, Ai Engstrom; and grandson, Nolan Engstrom. Bill is survived by his wife, Connie Engstrom; his sons, Doug (Cory) Engstrom, Greg Engstrom, and Scott (Kathy) Engstrom; grandchildren, Melanie (nee Engstrom) (Matt) Zipp, Nathan Engstrom, Evan Engstrom, and Mara Engstrom; his sister, Betty; and nephew, John Croxford. Bill will be celebrated during a service to be held October 2nd at Zion Lutheran Church in Anoka. Due to Covid restrictions the service is limited to immediate family. The family is grateful for your support and condolences during this time. Washburn-McReavy.com Coon Rapids Chapel 763-767-1000
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.