Bill (William) Beilharz Jr., age 55 of Shakopee, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020. Bill was married to Jean Beilharz (Valerius) for 30 years and had a son Cody. Bill was an avid hunter and fisherman which he enjoyed doing so with Jean, Cody, friends and many brothers and sisters-in law. Bill was a fun loving, always happy guy who really enjoyed his profession as a Chef. His heart was most content if he was in the woods, in a boat or hanging with his Labradors. He is survived by his wife, Jean; son, Cody; mother, Sharon Mann; brothers and sisters-in law, Allen (Jackie) Valerius, Deb (Robin) Thatcher, Marvin (Doreen) Valerius, Earl Valerius, Sue (Steve) Shackle, Dale Valerius, Pauline Valerius and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded by his father, William Beilharz Sr.; mother-in-law, Donna Mae Valerius; brother-in-law, Dave Valerius; grandparents and two nephews, Jim Thatcher and Joey Shackle. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Elk River American Legion on Saturday, Oct. 17th, 2-6 p.m.
